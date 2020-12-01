Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

