Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.90. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $367.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.