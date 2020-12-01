Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

