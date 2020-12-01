Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 440.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

