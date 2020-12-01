Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

