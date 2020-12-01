Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of T opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.