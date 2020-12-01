Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

