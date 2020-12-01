Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 153,814 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 215,383 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

