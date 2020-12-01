Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $205,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 791,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $57.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.