Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

