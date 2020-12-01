Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

NYSE VFC opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

