Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

