Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,591,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

