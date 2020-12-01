Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in TELUS by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.