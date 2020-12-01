Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170,481 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $46,560,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $42,276,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

