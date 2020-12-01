Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Chevron stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

