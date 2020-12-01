Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $141,088.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,419.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

