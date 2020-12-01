Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,165 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,812 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.