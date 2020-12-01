Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

