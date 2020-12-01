Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

