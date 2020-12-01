Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.28.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

