Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Proofpoint worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

