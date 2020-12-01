Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

IP stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

