Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $560,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $354,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

