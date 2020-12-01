Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

