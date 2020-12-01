Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $92,838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 12,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.40. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

