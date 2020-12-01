Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,231 shares of company stock worth $10,413,432 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.