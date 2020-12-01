Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,829 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after buying an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,053 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

