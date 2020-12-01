Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000.

VOO opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.70 and its 200-day moving average is $302.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $335.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

