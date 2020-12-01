Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

