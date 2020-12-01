Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 11,842 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

