Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

