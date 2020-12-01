Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

