Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 14,307 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 134.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

TYL opened at $427.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $429.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.52 and a 200 day moving average of $363.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

