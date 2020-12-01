Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 26,145 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

