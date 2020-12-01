Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $280.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

