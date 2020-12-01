Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

HON stock opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

