Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Omnicell worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock worth $2,961,600. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $109.82.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

