Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

