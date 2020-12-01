Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $265.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

