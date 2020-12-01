Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

