Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Penumbra worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at $142,589,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,591 shares of company stock worth $7,597,348 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $221.90 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

