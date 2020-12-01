Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.42, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

