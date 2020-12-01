Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,958 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

