Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

