Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.81.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.46. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

