Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841,395 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 2.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.74% of Ball worth $472,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 134,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 42,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

