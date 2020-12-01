Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by 164.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

