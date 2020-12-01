Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

