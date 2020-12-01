Bank of America Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

